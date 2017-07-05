New homes mark beginning of revitalization of Zion City area

Baton Rouge community leaders are celebrating more affordable housing options in the northern part of the city.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning for a group of new houses in the Fortune Addition Subdivision located on Peerless Street. The homes are located in the area known as Zion City.

The three bedroom, three bath houses are now for sale at below or at market place value. It's part of a bigger effort to attract homebuyers to this revitalized area.

"LaFleur Industries, LLC partnered with the Redevelopment Authority (RDA) to develop 35 adjudicated properties," states a press release. "Of the 35 units, LaFleur Industries agreed to develop 18 affordable units to address our underserved community."

Two of the fortune addition subdivision homes are already off the market.

"Our company sincerely believes that if we built it, the community will come," states the release. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with the Mayor's office and other community partners to strategically effect change in the Fourtune Addition/Zion City Subdivision."

