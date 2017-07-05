WANTED: Man accused of seriously injuring woman has past violent - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Man accused of seriously injuring woman has past violent offenses

Deputies need your help to find a man who is accused of seriously injuring a woman during a domestic dispute.  

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, July 4 at a home on Bryant Street in Donaldsonville.  

Officials say the suspect, Chad Elzy, 45, of White Castle, escaped before deputies arrived. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Investigators say the incident started over a domestic dispute.  

The vehicle Elzy allegedly used to get away from the home was found abandoned in a ditch a short while later.  

Elzy has prior arrests that include violent offenses.  

Elzy is wanted for second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, and unauthorized use of a moveable.  

If you know where he is located, call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

