CAUGHT: Man accused of seriously injuring woman has past violent offenses

A man who is accused of seriously injuring a woman during a domestic dispute was arrested Friday, July 7 by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, July 4 at a home on Bryant St. in Donaldsonville.

Officials say the suspect, Chad Elzy, 45, of White Castle, escaped before deputies arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Investigators say the incident started over a domestic dispute.

The vehicle Elzy allegedly used to get away from the home was found abandoned in a ditch a short while later.

Elzy has prior arrests that include violent offenses.

Elzy is charged with second degree battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, and unauthorized use of a movable. Elzy was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail. He will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

