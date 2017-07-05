Deputies: Teen shoots self in leg while burglarizing vehicles - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Teen shoots self in leg while burglarizing vehicles

By Robbie Reynold, Reporter
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg while he and another teen were burglarizing vehicles. 

Officials say the two teens are responsible for breaking into at least four vehicles in a neighborhood located off Millerville Rd. near Old Hammond Hwy.

At roughly 5 a.m., the teen allegedly shot himself in the leg. 

The teen was taken to the hospital and is being treated for the non-life threatening injury. 

Both juveniles are being charged for the alleged burglaries. 

