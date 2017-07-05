Deputies: Teen shoots self in leg while burglarizing vehicles

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in the leg while he and another teen were burglarizing vehicles.

Officials say the two teens are responsible for breaking into at least four vehicles in a neighborhood located off Millerville Rd. near Old Hammond Hwy.

At roughly 5 a.m., the teen allegedly shot himself in the leg.

The teen was taken to the hospital and is being treated for the non-life threatening injury.

Both juveniles are being charged for the alleged burglaries.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.