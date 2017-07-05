Louisiana to participate in nationwide rally to 'protect health care'

A national watchdog group is holding rallies in response to President Donald Trump's latest health care bill and several cities in Louisiana will be participating.

Rise Stronger, a national watchdog organization, will hold rallies across the country using the hashtag "#RIP22Million" on social media.

Many Louisiana cities are participating in the day of action including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, and Alexandria.

Organizers call this a grassroot effort. They say they want to let their local senators know that the Republican backed health care plan would make millions of Americans vulnerable by losing their coverage.

The group also says slashing billions of Medicaid dollars from state budgets would cost 22 million lives. They say they want their senators to see the faces of who that current proposal would affect, so they are calling for a respectful rally at every senator's office.

In Baton Rouge, opponents of the proposal plan to rally at Senator Bill Cassidy's office on Wednesday.

Senator Cassidy made an appearance on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday. He said he wants involvement from all levels to come up with a bipartisan solution.

While on the show, Cassidy called on input from the statewide level, including governors.

The rally is happening at Senator Cassidy's office at 5555 Hilton Ave. from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information on the Baton Rouge rally, click here.

For more information on other location of rallies throughout the state and country, click here.

