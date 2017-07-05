Auschwitz Memorial condemns 'Cajun John Wayne' gas chamber video

Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized a Louisiana congressman for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, also known as "The Cajun John Wayne" posted another video Saturday that is raising some eyebrows. This one features Higgins inside the Nazi's Auschwitz concentration camp, reflecting on the tragedy that happened inside and connecting it back to issues that we are facing today.

In the video, the Republican says the gas chamber killings took only about 20 minutes and "why our military must be invincible."

A post on the Auschwitz Memorial's official Twitter account said Tuesday that a former gas chamber is not a stage but a place where there should be respectful silence. Later Tuesday, it posted a photo of the entrance sign to that building, asking visitors to "maintain silence here."

This is what all visitors see at the entrance to the building where first homicidal gas chambers of Auschwitz was created by the SS. pic.twitter.com/6Mm5gTkfSl — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2017

Higgins' offices were closed Tuesday for the July Fourth holiday and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

