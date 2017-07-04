Food drive gets creative to stock Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Madeline Ellis has a gift for crafting jewelry. Her line, Mimosa, captures bits of south Louisiana with magnolias, oysters, and pelicans. Now, her latest collection is giving back to local non-profit that once helped her.

“I was helped out when I was a kid from places like the food bank, so it's just my turn to give back," said Ellis.

The summer months can be hard on the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. President Mike Manning says there are usually few drives and donations, which can make it hard to meet the ever-present demand for food. "The need for food is year-round, it doesn't change other than to go up. That's what we've seen since the flood and that's what we've seen, our normal summer increase in demand," said Manning.

To help meet that demand, Ellis teamed up with Baton Rouge boutique, Wanderlust by Abby, to collect jars of peanut butter.

Food items with a lot of protein, like peanut butter, are always in high demand at the Food Bank. "Anything protein-wise is a tremendous help because it's so expensive to get protein in your diet,” said Manning.

Wanderlust, located in the Southdowns Village shopping center, will be collecting peanut butter through Friday, July 7. Shoppers who donate will receive a discount on Ellis’ Mimosa jewelry. Shoppers can also help by donating through the end of July at select grocery stores through the Check Out Hunger event.

Details on participating stores can be found here.

