Another hot and humid day with plenty sunshine

Happy Fourth of July! As promised, today's big weather story was the heat. Hopefully you had the day off and you were careful in all that sunshine! There have been a few blips on Doppler radar through the afternoon, but coverage has been minimal and showers that did pop up fizzled quickly.

For just about everyone in the WAFB viewing area, the 4th of July was another very hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine. In fact, for most communities, this was the fourth very hot and mainly-dry day.

We will slide into an ever-increasing chance of afternoon showers through the rest of the work week and weekend. Our latest First Alert Forecast posts rain chances at 30% for Wednesday, 40% for Thursday, and 50% for Friday. Yet even with the increasing clouds and rain this week, expect afternoon highs to make it to 90 degrees or more for most neighborhoods on all three days. Morning starts for the three days will run in the mid 70°s around the Red Stick.

Into the weekend, we are calling for rain chances at 50% to 60% for both days, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, depending on when, and if, the rains arrive in your community. And for the time being, we will keep that "wetter" pattern in effect for Monday and Tuesday, with rain chances for those two days also running in the range of 50% to 60%.

In the tropics, we continue to track ‘Invest 94L’, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) giving that tropical wave an 80% chance of development within the next five days. Indeed, it looks likely that we will be tracking 'Don' somewhere in the western Atlantic by the end of the weekend. This system is so far off to the east that there's just no reason for WAFB viewers to give it any measure of concern at this stage. The First Alert Storm Team will track 94L through the weekend. By early next week, we will have a better idea as to whether 94L/Don might become a threat for the Gulf.

