Sportsline Summer Camp: Slaughter Knights looking to turn heads in first year of varsity play

Head coach of the Slaughter Community Charter Knights football team, Devyn Baker, expects to be in New Orleans for the state championship within two years.

That would be very impressive, considering this fall will be the first season the Knights compete as a varsity team. The Knights only played as a junior varsity team last season. Baker believes the work the team put in last year has built a foundation for a successful future.

"We couldn't compete for honors. So we knew we didn't have to be a true football program. We didn't watch a whole lot of film because we just wanted to teach the kids the basics of being a football program," said Baker.

The Knights will have to be successful without any seniors, three of which left after last season.

"With all three seniors gone, we're going to need more leaders on the field, on and off the field to set an example," said sophomore wide receiver and linebacker, Ketron Jones.

Off the football field, Baker insists on his players being multi-sport athletes. With Baker doubling as a track coach, he encourages his players to keep running in the off-season. "It's like a competition inside the school to push ourselves to do better than the other team," Jones said. "So if we keep being successful, it's going to raise higher and higher."

Junior wide receiver and free safety, DaMarco Goss, believes the Knights will only keep improving.

"As our program continues to build up, the team is gonna' get better," Goss said. "We're gonna' start looking better, and we're gonna' start feeling good."

