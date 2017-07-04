New Roads celebrates for 35th year with annual 4th of July boat parade, water balloon fight

The boat parade in New Roads is a July 4th tradition that dates back 35 years. Hundreds of boats take to False River, with many out there just to watch and others taking part in the annual boat parade.

This year’s theme was "Music of America." The boats and those on them dressed up and decorated their boats to match the theme and competed for one of the seven different trophies up for grabs.

Some of the boats this year included Red, White & Blues Brothers and Living in America.

“Living in America is based on Rocky trying to take the music back to the movies, so here's Rocky Balboa. Here's Ivan Drago and we are all Apollo Creed,” said a rider from the boat, Living in America.

“We decided we would do a Blues Brother vehicle and it adds a little protection because we have a covered wagon,” said a rider from Red, White & Blues Brothers.

But between all the fun being had in New Roads Tuesday, the day has a very special meaning.

“There's nothing more important than celebrating our freedom. We're so blessed to be, as one of the boats themes said, Living in America, in these times,” said New Roads Mayor Robert Myer.

