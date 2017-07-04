Man arrested for reportedly threatening to burn down father's house

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday night for reportedly threatening to burn his father's house down and threatening an officer.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say on Monday, July 3, an officer was called out to Lewis St. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the victim told the officer his son, Clifton Jeanpierre, 26, was drunk, breaking windows, and threatening to burn his house down.

The officer then found Jeanpierre nearby in the 1300 block of Rosenwald Rd. He was advised of his rights and arrested. According to the report, Jeanpierre began to threaten to have the officer fired, saying he "knew people in the court system."

Officers then had to put leg shackles on Jeanpierre because he reportedly tried to break the windows out of the police unit using his feet. As officers pulled JeanPierre out of the unit, the report states he attempted to spit on one of the officers. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

Arson communication false info

Disturbing the peace (intoxication)

Simple assault of a police officer

Resisting a police officer

Public intimidation

Criminal damage to property

