Teen allegedly whips woman with jumper cables in front of kids

Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.

According to arrest records, Baton Rouge Police responded to an assault on N 49th St. around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim stated that she and 19-year-old Jarvis Nicholas got into an argument, which escalated when he grabbed her around the neck and started choking her in front of her five children.

Her children then intervened and tried to separate the two, which angered Nicholas even more, according to the victim. He then armed himself with a stick, and later a pair of jumper cables, which he used to strike the victim over various parts of her body.

The police report says he then yelled at the children “Oh, y’all want to jump in?”, “I’ma show y’all something!”

Police say Nicholas then went into the kitchen, turned on the gas to the stove, and said he was going to set the house on fire. He went outside to get a gas can from the front yard, at which point police arrived on the scene.

Nicholas was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and attempted aggravated arson.

