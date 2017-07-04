Teen allegedly whips woman with jumper cables in front of kids

Happy Fourth of July! As promised, today's big weather story was the heat.More >>
Happy Fourth of July! As promised, today's big weather story was the heat.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, July 4.More >>
The boat parade in New Roads is a July 4th tradition that dates back 35 years. Hundreds of boats take to False River, with many out there just to watch and others taking part in the annual boat parade.More >>
The boat parade in New Roads is a July 4th tradition that dates back 35 years. Hundreds of boats take to False River, with many out there just to watch and others taking part in the annual boat parade.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Woman's Hospital now has two mammography coaches to help save women's lives across the State of Louisiana. The bus provides on-site mammograms to women at churches, work sites, grocery stores, community centers, and more.More >>
Woman's Hospital now has two mammography coaches to help save women's lives across the State of Louisiana. The bus provides on-site mammograms to women at churches, work sites, grocery stores, community centers, and more.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Prattville Police are urging the suspects in a triple homicide at a local barbershop to surrender.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>
Police arrested a man Monday who allegedly whipped a woman with jumper cables in front of her children.More >>