OUR TURN: Celebrating 101-year-old athletic competitor

As we celebrate the birth of our nation, we’d like to honor a Baton Rouge woman who’s celebrated quite a few birthdays herself.

She’s 101 years old, but Julia Hawkins is not your typical centenarian. Ms. Hawkins is an athletic competitor. She started entering cycling events at the age of 75 and switched to running recently because there weren’t any other cyclists in her age bracket, and Julia Hawkins likes to compete.

Last month, Ms. Hawkins set the world record for women 100 and older in the 100-yard dash, finishing in under 40 seconds. She also won the 50-yard dash competing against other runners who were still in their 90’s.

And so, as we celebrate our nation’s independence, let’s also celebrate Julia Hawkins who says she just likes the feeling of being independent, doing something a little different, and trying to get better. Sounds to us like the spirit of America.

