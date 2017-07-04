Investigators work to determine cause of house fire in Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of a house fire Monday night in Baton Rouge, but said they don’t suspect foul play.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it happened on South Riveroaks Drive, which is off Cora Drive, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area.

Officials said they received the call just before 11 p.m.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke billowing from the roof when they arrived at the scene. They added the flames were kept from spreading beyond the attic.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the home also had water damage.

Red Cross was contacted to help the homeowner.

