BRFD investigates arson in Brookstown area

Fire investigators are looking into a house fire in a Baton Rouge neighborhood late Monday night that they believe may have been intentionally set.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Enterprise Street around 11:15 p.m. This is in the Brookstown area.

It took firefighters less than 15 minutes to get it under control.

Fire officials said they are not sure if anyone was living in the home, but no one was inside when crews arrived on scene.

Investigators said they have determined this to be arson.

Anyone with information about asked to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

