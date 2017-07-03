Firework sales in Livingston Parish are a mixed bag

Police said two people were arrested, one on prostitution charges, during a sting operation Friday evening. The Morgan City Police Department reported Amy Benoit, 27, of Morgan City, and Chance Rose, 42, of Thibodaux, were booked into the Morgan City Jail.More >>
The owners of a popular bar near LSU that had its liquor license suspended after a police sting last week have received a temporary restraining order allowing them to immediately reopen for business.More >>
While it may be one of the biggest firework holidays of the year, in some areas hit hardest by last year’s flood, firework sales are a mixed bag.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, July 3.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his estranged wife, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher, at her father's home on Houck Mountain Road.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. along Setzers Creek Road.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
