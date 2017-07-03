Reggie's gets restraining order to reopen immediately

The owners of a popular bar near LSU that had its liquor license suspended after a police sting last week have received a temporary restraining order allowing them to immediately reopen for business.

Attorney Kris Perret represents Reggie’s Bar. He says Judge Tim Kelley, who was the duty judge Monday, approved the temporary restraining order and set a date for a hearing on the matter for July 11 before Judge Mike Caldwell. Judge Caldwell will decide at that hearing if the temporary suspension of the bar’s alcohol license will remain in place.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure we are in compliance now with all state and local regulations and ordinances and that we maintain compliance in the future,” said Perret.

On June 29, the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) said the agency determined the alleged offenses at Reggie's "were of a nature as to warrant an immediate emergency suspension of the alcohol permit associated with that location."

Baton Rouge Police say they conducted a sting of the business on June 26 that resulted in 37 arrests. The arrests were as follows:

Open container violation - 4

Minor in Possession - 9

Resisting arrest - 3

Picture ID required for entering a licensed alcohol outlet - 20

Unlawful entry into a business selling alcohol by persons under 18 - 20

Battery on a police officer - 1

Disturbing the peace by simple drunk - 1

Use of a fake ID to enter and purchase alcohol - 8

The ATC set an emergency hearing on the suspended license for July 5. Perret says that hearing will still happen, but could be continued until after a hearing is held on the temporary restraining order.

Perret says the bar staff has already taken improvement steps, including implementing new security measures and a scanner that will help cut down on fake IDs.

The full petition for the temporary restraining order can be read below:

