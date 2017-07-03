ATC says temporary restraining order was granted so Reggie's could reopen for 4th of July

Once a year, Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when 13 colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks to parades and concerts.More >>
The owners of a popular bar near LSU that had its liquor license suspended after a police sting last week have received a temporary restraining order allowing them to immediately reopen for business.More >>
The Garden District is known for its beautiful oak trees. Unfortunately, they can present an occasional challenge.More >>
Police said two people were arrested, one on prostitution charges, during a sting operation Friday evening. The Morgan City Police Department reported Amy Benoit, 27, of Morgan City, and Chance Rose, 42, of Thibodaux, were booked into the Morgan City Jail.More >>
While it may be one of the biggest firework holidays of the year, in some areas hit hardest by last year’s flood, firework sales are a mixed bag.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
The owners of a popular bar near LSU that had its liquor license suspended after a police sting last week have received a temporary restraining order allowing them to immediately reopen for business.More >>
