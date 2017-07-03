Mainly dry day expected for 4th of July holiday

The lack of afternoon showers and loads of afternoon sunshine have made heat the main weather story over the past few days, topped off by Sunday’s 94°. Sunday’s high temperatures stand as the hottest day so far in 2017 and the highest reading at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport since September 21, 2016.

While the temperature didn’t get quite as high Monday afternoon, summer heat was back in full force with the heat index nudging 100° across most of the WAFB viewing areas. Based on the First Alert Forecast, another hot, humid, and mainly dry day is expected for the 4th of July on Tuesday.

Most are happy to see the spell of dry weather, especially on the heels of the unusually wet June. As of 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Storm Team has barely seen so much has a blip on Doppler radar in the region and Independence Day is expected to be similar.

Look for a morning start in the mid 70s with a little patchy fog in the usual suspect spots under otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by lunchtime with highs topping out on Tuesday in the low 90s. Factor in the humidity and there's another day with heat index numbers running near or above 100° during much of the afternoon. And like Monday, there's a 10 percent rain chance for Tuesday. Frankly, a light, quick shower might provide a short break from the July heat, but plan on another mainly dry day for Tuesday. That’s good news for the pool parties and the BBQs, and of course the fireworks too!

Anyone heading downtown on Tuesday evening for Fireworks on the Levee might want to take something along to drink. Temperatures will still be in the 80s at 9 p.m., but the good news is not only will it be rain-free at showtime, but the grass will probably be dry too.

Heading into the rest of the week, expect a slow increase in rain chances for the area. The First Alert Forecast has afternoon shower chances at 30 percent for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Those numbers go up to 40 percent on Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday. Yet even with the scattered afternoon rains, highs each day are expected to be in the 90s with morning starts in the low to mid 70s.

In the tropics, Invest 94L (Invest = Investigation area) has the eyes of the National Hurricane Center, which has 94L posted with a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days. Given 94L’s current position in the eastern half of the tropical Atlantic, it is far from being any kind of concern for Gulf interests at this time. In the meantime, the Storm Team will keep you up-to-date on what has a very good chance of being labeled Don by the weekend.

