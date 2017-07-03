Famed Garden District trees cause major damage to moving truck

The Garden District is known for its beautiful oak trees. Unfortunately, they can present an occasional challenge.

A moving truck was destroyed Monday afternoon after it hit a low-hanging tree limb. It happened near the corner of Drehr and Wisteria at roughly 1:15 p.m.

The giant branch was knocked down and landed street. The mover was able to get the tree branch out of the road.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

