LSU College of Science examines 'science that glows' for 4th of - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU College of Science examines 'science that glows' for 4th of July

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: LSU College of Science Source: LSU College of Science
A male Prasinohaema prehensicauda in a tree in the southern highlands of New Guinea. Biliverdin causes bright green coloration of the muscles, bones, mucosal lining, and tongue. (Source: Chris Austin, LSU) A male Prasinohaema prehensicauda in a tree in the southern highlands of New Guinea. Biliverdin causes bright green coloration of the muscles, bones, mucosal lining, and tongue. (Source: Chris Austin, LSU)
Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard) Image of fluorescent chlorophyll. (Source: David Vinyard)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The LSU College of Science is celebrating Independence Day not only with fireworks, but science that glows as well.

For the holiday, they're showing off seven examples of science that glows, from fluorescent algae, to flowing fish, to glow-in-dark chemistry and more.

And for everything else you need to know for the 4th of July holiday, including where it is and isn't legal to shoot off fireworks, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly