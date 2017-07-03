Police say woman was unintended target of shooting; suspect wanted

A woman was shot Sunday night, but police believe she was not the intended target.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

