Police say woman was unintended target of shooting; suspect wanted

Roadway incidents for Monday, July 3.More >>
Just past Denham Springs High School is a cemetery. Behind that cemetery on N River Rd. is a bridge that's been shut down since the August 2016 flood damaged it.More >>
A woman was shot Sunday night, but police believe she was not the intended target.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for an 18-year-old woman's death Friday night.More >>
Police are warning people living in Zachary about a new phone scam from someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his estranged wife, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher, at her father's home on Houck Mountain Road.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.More >>
