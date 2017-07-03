Police say woman was unintended target of shooting; suspect want - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police say woman was unintended target of shooting; suspect wanted

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

A woman was shot Sunday night, but police believe she was not the intended target.  

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.  

The woman was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge, where was treated for a non-life threatening injury.  

Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter.  

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.  

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly