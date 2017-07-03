Damaged Denham Springs bridge could reopen by end of year

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for an 18-year-old woman's death Friday night.More >>
The Garden District is known for its beautiful oak trees. Unfortunately, they can present an occasional challenge.
The Pointe Coupee Police Jury is considering a new idea that scientists believe will help rehabilitate False River, but the improvements may come at the expense of the property owners.
Roadway incidents for Monday, July 3.
The LSU College of Science is celebrating Independence Day not only with fireworks, but science that glows as well.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
SWAT is arriving at the Wyndham Dallas Suites.
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.
A Hancock County Sheriff's deputy was air lifted to a hospital after crashing during a wild pursuit through Mississippi and Louisiana.
Employees confirm a flash fire occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.
A Statesboro woman is asking for help finding a lost necklace that she holds close to her heart.
