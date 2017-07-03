LSU rape claim 'not credible,' source says

Baton Rouge police declined to pursue sexual assault charges against an LSU football player because the woman who made the claim was found to be not credible, a source close to the case told the WAFB 9NEWS Investigators.

A national website reported Monday morning that an LSU football player was being investigated for rape, but did not include the fact that the woman’s story was not believed by police. Other media outlets then picked up that same report.

WAFB is not naming the football player. No charges were filed in the case, which was investigated early last month.

