Zachary police warn residents about scam related to missed court date

Police are warning people living in Zachary about a new phone scam from someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

The Zachary Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it has received complaints from people that have gotten those phone calls.

Someone claiming to be “Deputy Price” calls to tell them they've missed court. He then tells them to meet him at the courthouse to pay a fine to prevent going to jail.

According to officials, this is a scam. If you get a phone call like that, you are urged to report it to police.

