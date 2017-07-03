Sting operation leads to arrests on prostitution and drug charges

Police said two people were arrested, one on prostitution charges, during a sting operation Friday evening.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Amy Benoit, 27, of Morgan City, and Chance Rose, 42, of Thibodaux, were booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Investigators said Benoit and undercover narcotics agents negotiated on a price for sex. They added she agreed to meet with the undercover officers at a motel.

According to MCPD, Benoit and Rose both showed up at the motel and were taken into custody.

Authorities reported they both had marijuana and drug paraphernalia on them. They added Benoit was also in possession of alprazolam (Xanax) without a valid prescription.

Benoit and Rose are both charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of uniform CDS law (drug-free zone).

Benoit faces additional charges of solicitation of prostitution and possession of Schedule IV CDS (alprazolam)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.