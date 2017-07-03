Sting operation leads to arrests on prostitution and drug charges

Once a year Americans gather to celebrate the day in 1776 when thirteen colonies claimed their independence from England. Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is celebrated with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts.More >>
With the 4th of July weekend here, it's important to keep local laws, and safety, in mind as you celebrate. Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area's laws to be sure it's legal to use fireworks.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy - hot/humid; spotty rain (10%); high of 93°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - steamy overnight; a low of 75°
TUESDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly cloudy; 10% rain; hot/muggy; a high of 93°
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Spanish Town Road just before 1:30 a.m.
People living in South Louisiana are not surprised to feel the burn over Fourth of July weekend, but many often forget that the heat can be dangerous and sometimes deadly.
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
A 10-month-old boy in Britain has been given days to live, but his parents are suing to allow him to come to the U.S. for experimental treatment.
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops.
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.
According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jeremy Fletcher killed his estranged wife, 33-year-old Ami Fletcher, at her father's home on Houck Mountain Road.
Police say a body found in a lake on Monday morning near 54th Street and Aberdeen Avenue is the result of a person driving their truck into the lake on Saturday morning.
