FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, Steamy

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy - hot/humid; spotty rain (10%); high of 93°

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - steamy overnight; a low of 75°

TUESDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly cloudy; 10% rain; hot/muggy; a high of 93°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- After a cooler than normal month of June (due to the long stretches of wet weather); the month of July is living up to its billing of "hotter than a firecracker!"

- Of course, the normal high is 92° - Sunday 94°; Monday, forecast at 93° - but it will feel even hotter - high humidity and dew point will bring the heat index in at over triple digits Monday afternoon …

- In fact, as of mid morning, the heat index was already registering the mid 90°s in New Orleans … and very early Monday morning (predawn hours), here in BR we had a reported feels like temperature in the mid 80°s (this was even prior to 4 a.m.)!

- So, the steamy, muggy summer weather will likely stick around for awhile - not much in the way of a cooling shower either; only spotty rain Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (10%); isolated showers both Thursday and Friday (20%); with increasing coverage coming up this weekend … 40% - 50%

- Remember to stay hydrated during your outdoor Fourth of July celebrations; be watchful of the youngsters and older folks and know the signs of heat related illness.

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: South winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

INLAND LAKES: SW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JULY 4:

HIGH TIDE: 8:40 a.m. +1.2

LOW TIDE: 6:35 p.m. +0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 3 … 100° (1921); 62° (1924)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 3 … 92°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:11 p.m.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: A nearly stationary broad area of low pressure, located about 650 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development and a tropical depression could form by late week. The disturbance is expected to begin moving WNW within the next 24 - 36 hours … and, at this point in time, it’s expected to curve AWAY from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

