Dangerous heat: Safety starts before you walk outside

People living in South Louisiana are not surprised to feel the burn over Fourth of July weekend, but many often forget that the heat can be dangerous and sometimes deadly.

"If you can avoid going outside in the heat, it's best to do so," said Brad Harris with Baton Rouge EMS. " If you're going to be outside in the heat, it's best to make sure you drink plenty of fluids every 15 to 20 minutes, make sure you're getting some kind of fluids in your body to replenish what you're losing through sweat."

Sunday was our hottest day so far in 2017...and this morning we tied another record warm low temp that was last set in 1982. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/6kX85CF5WG — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) July 3, 2017

From Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2, EMS responded to six calls for help due to heat exposure. Five individuals were transported to local hospitals.

"A lot of the heat-related calls that we go on are people that have been out in the heat too long and they have not properly hydrated," Harris noted. "Typically they are past the point of cramps and now they are more to the point of heat exhaustion to where they are tired, confused, they can't stop shaking, shivering, that sort of thing, so we have to do some type of active cooling to cool them down, typically with ice packs and possibly with an IV if they have to be hydrated that way."

Should the worst happen, you should be prepared by always having your emergency medical information on hand. For those with a smartphone, this can be as easy as editing your Health App information.

“Check on your friends and family while these conditions continue," said GOHSEP Director James Waskom. "If you do have outdoor plans this week or work outside, watch for someone who may be showing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Learn what to do in case you need to provide assistance to someone this summer.”

Heat Exhaustion:

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise. Possible heat exhaustion signs and symptoms include:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

When to see a doctor

If you think you're experiencing heat exhaustion: Stop all activity and rest Move to a cooler place Drink cool water or sports drinks



Heatstroke:

Heatstroke symptoms include:

High body temperature. A body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher is the main sign of heatstroke.

Altered mental state or behavior. Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating. In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel moist.

Nausea and vomiting. You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit.

Flushed skin. Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases.

Rapid breathing. Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Racing heart rate. Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

Headache. Your head may throb.

When to see a doctor:

If you think a person may be experiencing heatstroke, seek immediate medical help. Call 911 or your local emergency services number.

Take immediate action to cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency treatment.

Get the person into shade or indoors.

Remove excess clothing.

Cool the person with whatever means available — put in a cool tub of water or a cool shower, spray with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin.

