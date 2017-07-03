Police investigate triple shooting that leaves 2 dead

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Spanish Town Road near Hurst Street just before 1:30 a.m.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not provided information about a suspect.

Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD said one victim died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

He added the third victim is a woman who was shot in the leg. Her condition is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

