Police investigate triple shooting that leaves 2 dead

Roadway incidents for Monday, July 3.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Spanish Town Road just before 1:30 a.m.More >>
Investigators said a damaged breaker box started a house fire early Monday morning. They determined the breaker box was damaged when a tree fell on the house recently.More >>
An off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Sunday, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police identified him as Seth Bourgeois, 21, of Thibodaux.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
The 4-year-old’s cousin accidentally hit him in the side of the head with a golf ball, causing a blood clot to form.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
