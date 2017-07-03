BRFD: Breaker box damaged by fallen tree sparks house fire

Investigators said a damaged breaker box started a house fire early Monday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Bronzebush Avenue, which is off Cedarcrest Avenue just north of I-12, around 1:45 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said fire investigators determined the breaker box was damaged when a tree fell on the house recently.

He added firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading out of the storage room area, but the rest of the house had heavy smoke damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

