LSP: Off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff's deputy dies in single-vehicle crash

An off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Sunday, according to authorities.

Louisiana State Police identified him as Seth Bourgeois, 21, of Thibodaux.

Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 304 near Daylily Lane in Thibodaux around 6 p.m.

Tpr. Jesse LaGrange with LSP said the investigation so far shows Bourgeois was headed east on LA 304 in a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck crossed the center line, overcorrected to the right, went off the road, and hit a ditch. He said it is not yet known what caused the truck to cross the center line.

He added Bourgeois was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck and was thrown out of the pickup. According to LaGrange, Bourgeois was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center with critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

Investigators said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but per standard procedure in deadly wrecks on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was taken from Bourgeois for analysis. They added the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office will perform the toxicology tests.

The investigation is ongoing.

