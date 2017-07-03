Deputies: Woman stabs brother, bloodies nose of EMS worker, kicks deputy

Roadway incidents for Monday, July 3.More >>
Investigators said a damaged breaker box started a house fire early Monday morning. They determined the breaker box was damaged when a tree fell on the house recently.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
An off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Sunday, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police identified him as Seth Bourgeois, 21, of Thibodaux.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
