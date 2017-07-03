Deputies: Woman stabs brother, bloodies nose of EMS worker, kicks deputy

A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.

Deputies said the incident happened on Blackwater Road just north of Hooper Road in Baker.

According to the probable cause report, Bradley and her brother got into a fight in which they punched each other in the face a few times. The report stated witnesses said Bradley’s brother stopped hitting her and was walking away when she grabbed a knife and attacked him from behind.

The report added the victim was stabbed in the chest and neck. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not released. They added they later learned a switch blade was used to stab the victim.

According to court documents, Bradley punched an EMS worker in the face while she was being treated. The report stated the victim suffered a bloody nose. It added Bradley then kicked a deputy in the chest as he tried to restrain her.

Bradley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, battery of emergency room personnel/emergency services and battery of a police officer. No bond was set.

Investigators said they also learned Bradley had a bench warrant for simple battery through the Zachary Police Department.

