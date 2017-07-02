EBR summer feeding program expands

Usually, the only sound you may hear at a library is the occasional alert that someone as checked out a book or the sound of a child softly reading to himself.More >>
In the age of the online consumer, Amazon promotes its yearly Prime Day event as an alternative to Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year.More >>
LSU’s switch-hitting superstar catcher, Michael Papierski, will sign with the Houston Astros Monday.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Louisiana's ban on smoking in elementary and secondary school buildings has been expanded to include a campus' playgrounds, school buses and other school property.More >>
