LSU standout catcher to sign with Astros

LSU’s switch-hitting superstar catcher, Michael Papierski, will sign with the Houston Astros Monday.

The Astros’ ninth-round pick, Papierski will be in West Palm Beach, Florida at their Spring Training complex, he confirmed to MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell.

The move will reunite Papierski with fellow LSU alumni, Alex Bregman.

Bregman was a first-round selection in the 2015 MLB draft, and is now a regular contributor at 3rd base for the Astros, the team with the best record in Major League Baseball.

While ‘Pap’ still has the minor leagues to clear before he can join his buddy in the infield, the two are still excited about getting to work together again.

“He’s probably one of my best friends, and to have this opportunity, to be in the same organization as him, is going to be awesome,” Papierski said per the report. “I definitely never would have thought that I would be drafted by the same team as him. Now in the offseason we’re going to get to hang out, and hopefully in a few years, I get to hang out with him every day.”

Bregman said he was “fired up” when he learned his team had drafted Papierski 271st overall.

“He’s an A-plus defensive catcher,” Bregman told Boutwell. “Switch-hitting. Big kid. He’s still growing into his body. He’s really a steal, to be honest with you.”

"Super happy, super happy," Papierski said. "Just happy to get my professional baseball career underway."

