Amazon Prime Day poised to compete with shopping 'super bowl' Black Friday

In the age of the online consumer, Amazon promotes its yearly Prime Day event as an alternative to Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year.

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event in which Amazon slashes prices on a wide, and sometimes comical, variety of items for its Prime membership customers.

Prime Day has proven to be a massive sales day for Amazon, and the company expects this year to be one of the biggest yet.

Fortune.com reports that an annual survey by analytics firm comScore and UPS found that consumers are now buying more things online than in stores. According to results, shoppers now make 51% of their purchases online, making it easy to believe that Prime Day may be a more successful online shopping venture than previous years, and arguably better than fighting long lines in late November temperatures – and other customers, too.

BlackFridayDeathCount.com keeps a running list of the casualties incurred by the rites and rituals of the day after Thanksgiving. Since 2006, the site says, Black Friday has claimed 105 injures and 10 deaths as the result of the tramplings, pepper-sprayings, shootings, stabbings, and other tragedies that can occur when the term "doorbuster" is taken too literally. All of that is eliminated in the comfort of your own home, on your computer or mobile device.

With consumers turning to online shopping, and more people using mobile devices to make purchases on-the-go, Prime Day is slashing prices to beat out Black Friday, and shoppers are going to have to be on their toes to get some of the best deals.

In 2016, 77% of Prime Day prices were better than Black Friday. In 2015, 64% of Prime Day prices were better than Black Friday, according to BestBlackFriday.com, a leader in Black Friday sales information. In both years, about 10% of Prime Day deals tied equivalent Black Friday prices.

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is officially on July 11, but the sales will start at 9 p.m. EST on July 10. To take advantage of some of the best deals, shoppers should expect to stay up late on July 10 or get up early on July 11. For the really serious bargain shoppers, new deals will be posted every five minutes for 30 hours until 3 a.m. EST on July 12, meaning you may want to stay up all night.

BestBlackFriday.com doesn’t expect the best deals to go live during the overnight hours. They recommend focusing on Monday night and Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Over the past two years, Amazon has held off until right around the day before Prime Day to provide a significant preview of deals. This information is expected to come early in the day on July 10, or sometime on July 9 to release this year’s list, meaning there won’t be a ton of time for shoppers to prepare.

Amazon has said that the best way to get information on deals as early as possible is to download the free Amazon App.

While Amazon’s app is a great tool for browsing and finding upcoming deals, BestBlackFriday.com recommends making actual purchases on a desktop or laptop computer. It is quicker and allows shoppers to have more than one window open, which is essential for comparing prices and looking up third-party reviews for products.

Although Amazon is the star on Prime Day, competitors like Walmart, eBay, and Best Buy are likely to have strong sales themselves.

