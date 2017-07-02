Amazon Prime Day poised to compete with shopping 'super bowl' Black Friday

In the age of the online consumer, Amazon promotes its yearly Prime Day event as an alternative to Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year.More >>
In the age of the online consumer, Amazon promotes its yearly Prime Day event as an alternative to Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year.More >>
LSU’s switch-hitting superstar catcher, Michael Papierski, will sign with the Houston Astros Monday.More >>
LSU’s switch-hitting superstar catcher, Michael Papierski, will sign with the Houston Astros Monday.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Louisiana's ban on smoking in elementary and secondary school buildings has been expanded to include a campus' playgrounds, school buses and other school property.More >>
Louisiana's ban on smoking in elementary and secondary school buildings has been expanded to include a campus' playgrounds, school buses and other school property.More >>
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.More >>
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
The Anderson Police Department is investigating the abduction of three children from Anderson, IN.More >>
The Anderson Police Department is investigating the abduction of three children from Anderson, IN.More >>