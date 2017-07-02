Contractor arrested for fraud after failing to complete flood repairs, received over $70k from victim

Louisiana's ban on smoking in elementary and secondary school buildings has been expanded to include a campus' playgrounds, school buses and other school property.More >>
Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.More >>
Police have a man in custody a man who they say falsely claimed to be a licensed contractor and received thousands from a victim for repairs to a flood damaged home.More >>
Louisiana has started a new tax-free savings account program that will allow families set aside money to help children with disabilities pay for expenses.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
A bomb squad was called to the scene.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
