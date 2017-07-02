Entergy says customer savings from grid manager top $500M

Louisiana has started a new tax-free savings account program that will allow families set aside money to help children with disabilities pay for expenses.More >>
Louisiana has started a new tax-free savings account program that will allow families set aside money to help children with disabilities pay for expenses.More >>
Entergy Corp. estimates electrical customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas saved nearly $500 million during the first three years of Entergy's membership in a regional grid manager.More >>
Entergy Corp. estimates electrical customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas saved nearly $500 million during the first three years of Entergy's membership in a regional grid manager.More >>
The 23rd annual Essence Festival ends with a performance by one of music's hottest artists, Chance the Rapper, and a reunion of some of New Orleans' own heavy hitters connected to Master P's No Limit empire.More >>
The 23rd annual Essence Festival ends with a performance by one of music's hottest artists, Chance the Rapper, and a reunion of some of New Orleans' own heavy hitters connected to Master P's No Limit empire.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for an 18-year-old woman's death Friday night.More >>
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for an 18-year-old woman's death Friday night.More >>
The Will Wade factor is now in effect.More >>
The Will Wade factor is now in effect.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
Little Rock's police chief credits the quick work of first responders for there being no fatalities after 28 people were injured in a shooting at a rap concert.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
The boy’s father faces one count of murder.More >>
The boy’s father faces one count of murder.More >>