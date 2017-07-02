Snoop Dogg, Trina, Scarface added to last day of 23rd Essence Festival's night for reunions

Early on Sunday, Essence Festival announced through their Instragram account Snoop Dogg, Trina, and Scarface were all going to be added to Sunday's star-studded closeout event.

"Don't ever think you know what's gonna happen at #essencefest!," the festival posted to it's account announcing the addition of the three additional artists to the festival's already jammed packed last day with 19 other artists scheduled to appear.

The 23rd annual Essence Festival ends with a performance by one of music's hottest and philanthropic artists, Chance the Rapper, and a reunion of some of New Orleans' own heavy hitters connected to Master P's No Limit empire along with a few others.

On Sunday, Master P will host a show that includes his brother, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X and Fiend.

They're scheduled to perform on the Superdome's main stage after performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Solange and Ithwasa Lekhansela, a musician from Durban, South Africa, where the 2016 inaugural Essence Festival Durban was held and returns Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

It's not the only reunion scheduled. R&B quartet Xscape kicks off its comeback tour after more than 15 years apart with a performance in one of the festival's Superlounges.

Other Superlounge artists include Shaggy, Elle Varner, BJ the Chicago Kid, and Beyoncé's protégé duo Chloe x Halle.

A post shared by ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.