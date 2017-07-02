Last day of 23rd Essence Festival is night for reunions

The 23rd annual Essence Festival ends with a performance by one of music's hottest artists, Chance the Rapper, and a reunion of some of New Orleans' own heavy hitters connected to Master P's No Limit empire.
On Sunday, Master P will host a show that includes his brother, Silkk the Shocker, Mystikal, Mia X and Fiend. They're scheduled to perform on the Superdome's main stage after performances by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Solange and Ithwasa Lekhansela, a musician from Durban, South Africa, where the 2016 inaugural Essence Festival Durban was held and returns Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
It's not the only reunion scheduled. R&B quartet Xscape kicks off its comeback tour after more than 15 years apart with a performance in one of the festival's superlounges.
