Group of paddlers attempt to canoe the entire Mississippi River

A group of paddlers are attempting a canoeing journey down the entire Mighty Mississippi.

The paddlers will canoe non-stop from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.

The group of Michigan State University grads say if they average 127 miles/day, they will set the record which has stood for 13 years. The team attempted the record in 2014, came close, but ultimately fell short.

The team, made up of lifelong canoeists, consists of a Marine veteran, a high school biology teacher, and an adventure racer. The group of paddlers includes:

Tim Muhich - Stern

Colin Bright - Bow

Clint Adams - Utility

Dale Waldo - Navigation

Waldo, one of the most experienced young canoeists in the country, has already paddled the full Mississippi River once and completed a solo descent of the Missouri-Mississippi System.

The group says paddling hard alone will not be enough. Without a good support crew on shore and at the desk like Desk Command Pat Harrington, a record is all but impossible. Sponsors will also help the paddlers attempt to reach their destination in record time, which include Piragis and Zaveral Racing Equipment.

The team has a Facebook page, 2017 Mississippi River Challenge, which has a link to the website on their page, as well as a GPS tracker following the group’s journey.

According to their canoe GPS tracker, at the time this story was published, they are currently making their way through the central parts of Missouri.

A relative of bow Colin Bright, told WAFB the group is expecting to pass through Baton Rouge on Thursday, July 6 around noon. She says she will be at the steps by the USS Kidd to cheer them on.

By the end of the journey down the Mississippi, the team’s goal is to have paddled 2,340 miles, 18 days, 4 hours, 51 minutes, and taken 0 breaks. They will finish at mile marker zero in the Gulf of Mexico.

For more information on the team of canoeists, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.