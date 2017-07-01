Group of paddlers attempt to canoe the entire Mississippi River

A group of paddlers are attempting a canoeing journey across the entire Mighty Mississippi. The paddlers will canoe non-stop from Lake Itasca in Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30.More >>
Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting Friday night near the intersection of Scenic Hwy. and Walnut St.More >>
A song the writer's bandleader hated has become one of Cajun music's all-time greatest hits, and the writer's home town salutes him and the song's 55th anniversary on Sunday.More >>
Louisiana's public school classrooms will be required to teach cursive writing to students starting with the new school year.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Anthony Lavarone is a landscaper and says he plans to invest most of the $1 million cash in his startup company.
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
