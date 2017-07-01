It's ladies night at the Essence Festival in the Superdome

Ladies are taking over the stages at the Essence Festival.

Mary J. Blige, who's promoting her recently released "Strength of a Woman" project, is the curator for Saturday night's show inside the Superdome, where every performer will be a woman.

In addition to Blige, scheduled acts include Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, Monica and Ari Lennox on the main stage. Ebanks says Blige has called on all of her relationships to make the night special.

Performing in the festival's superlounges are Miche'le, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo, Jhene Aiko, PJ, Remy Ma, the Jones Girls featuring Shirley Jones and perennial favorite Lalah Hathaway.

Essence Communications Inc. President Michelle Ebanks says so much talent is more than worth the price of admission, which ranges from $50 to $500 a night.

