Police identify man killed in Livonia motorcycle crash

Officers with the Livonia Police Department responded to a fatal wreck Friday night around 9 p.m.

The wreck happened on Hwy. 190 in Livonia in Pointe Coupee Parish, says Chief Brad Joffrion.

Police say a motorcycle driven by 20-year-old Harley Leadingham, Fort Polk, struck the rear of a pickup truck that was stopped to make a left turn onto Isabel St. near the gas station.

Harley was wearing a helmet, but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroners Office.

The driver of the pick up truck was treated for minor injuries and was released from a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

