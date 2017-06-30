Teen fatally shot at car wash, gunman still at large

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the gunman responsible for an 18-year-old woman's death Friday night.

Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ananya Crawford, 18, of Baton Rouge that occurred Friday night around 8:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of Scenic Hwy. near the intersection at Walnut St.

According to police, the unknown gunman drove up to the car wash, shot Crawford multiple times in the upper torso area, then left. She died at the scene.

"Those type of individuals that commit those types of crimes, we want them off the street. They are very dangerous,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said the motive to this shooting is unknown at this time and the investigation continues. However, they do believe that she was targeted and this was not a random act of violence.

This is the second fatal shooting in Baton Rouge in less than 24 hours. In both these separate cases, officials are still searching for information that can catch the shooter, leading them to the common adage; If you see something, say something.

"This young lady's life was taken at such an early stage of her life. We hate when things like this happen, any shooting we hate when it happens. We know that somebody out there knows what happened. We hope that they come forward," McKneely said.

BRPD is asking anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

