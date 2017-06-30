Police identify teen fatally shot at car wash

Police have identified an 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot Friday night near the intersection of Scenic Hwy. and Walnut St.

Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ananya Crawford, 18, of Baton Rouge that occurred last night around 8:25pm in the 1900 block of Scenic Hwy.

According to police, Crawford was found shot multiple times in the upper torso area. She died at the scene.

Police say the motive to this shooting is unknown at this time, but the investigation continues.

BRPD is asking anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

This is the second fatal shooting in Baton Rouge in less than 24 hours.

