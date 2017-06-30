BRPD: One woman dead after shooting at car wash

Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting Friday night near the intersection of Scenic Hwy. and Walnut St.

The female victim was reportedly dead when officials arrived on scene, says the Baton Rouge Police Department. The incident happened Friday, June 30 around 8:30 p.m.

This is the second fatal shooting in Baton Rouge in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: 37-year-old man dead after shooting on E Polk St.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.