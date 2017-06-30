Cookie Two Step ice cream is back for National Ice Cream Month

National Ice Cream Month is just around the corner in July, and to celebrate, Blue Bell is bringing back its popular flavor, Cookie Two Step.

Cookie Two Step is a creamy vanilla ice cream with subtle brown sugar flavors, combined with bits of chocolate crème-filled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough chunks.

Blue Bell may also have a new flavor to announce in July to mark National Ice Cream Month.

