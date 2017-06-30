Cookie Two Step ice cream is back for National Ice Cream Month - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cookie Two Step ice cream is back for National Ice Cream Month

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

National Ice Cream Month is just around the corner in July, and to celebrate, Blue Bell is bringing back its popular flavor, Cookie Two Step.

Cookie Two Step is a creamy vanilla ice cream with subtle brown sugar flavors, combined with bits of chocolate crème-filled cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough chunks.

Blue Bell may also have a new flavor to announce in July to mark National Ice Cream Month. 

