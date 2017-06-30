Geocache fans go for Atchafalaya Gold

These are the two sides of a coin that geocachers will receive when they complete all 24 stops on the Atchafalaya Geocache Series (Source: DNR)

It's a badge for America’s Boy Scouts and an adult pursuit that has enthusiasts all over the country: Geocaching.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened a grand challenge for all Geocache aficionados. The Atchafalaya Basin Geocache Series has just been launched.

"A new attraction to draw in and educate visitors to the Basis, a geocaching scavenger hunt that highlights important historical, natural, and man-made features of the basin tied to the water flow that sustains it,” said DNR spokesperson, Phyllis F. Darensbourg.

Darensbourg says there are 24 locations in the hunt in and around the basin that are key to the water story, so that when people find the geocaches at these locations, they are learning about the hydrology, the resources, and the history of the area.

“All locations are publicly accessible and can be reached without needing a boat. Locations range from near the Old River Control Structure in the north to Morgan City in the south, highlighting such things as access point to the basin and water control structures such as flood gates," said Darensbourg.

In most national geocache challenges, there is a prize at the end, and DNR has that covered. “The first 200 people to complete the series are eligible to receive a limited edition Atchafalaya Basin coin,” said Darensbourg.

Since the program is brand new, there’s a bonus prize for the first person to complete the entire Geocache circuit. “The first explorer to visit all the sites will get a plaque, along with the beautiful collector’s coin. We can’t wait. There’s going to be plenty of interest we think," said Darensbourg.

So grab your date, your family, your scout troop, your church youth group, and geaux, geaux, geaux Geocache!

Visit DNR’s website to learn more.

