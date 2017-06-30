Former councilman furious over Staring Lane speed increase

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened on Spanish Town Road just before 1:30 a.m.More >>
Despite previous fights to have it lowered, the speed limit along Staring Lane in Baton Rouge will increase to 40 mph starting Monday, July 10.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, July 3.More >>
Investigators said a damaged breaker box started a house fire early Monday morning. They determined the breaker box was damaged when a tree fell on the house recently.More >>
An off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Sunday, according to authorities. Louisiana State Police identified him as Seth Bourgeois, 21, of Thibodaux.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism case at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.
One of Brendt Christensen's neighbors didn’t realize she had a conversation with an accused kidnapper, but looking back on it, he struck her as odd.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
