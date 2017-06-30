FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 4-day outlook for Independence Day weekend, likely hottest days so far

Roadway incidents for Friday, June 30.More >>
Despite previous fights to have it lowered, the speed limit along Staring Ln. in Baton Rouge will increase to 45 mph starting Monday, July 3.More >>
Friday was expected to be drier than Thursday, but the rains were even more limited than predicted. As a result, temperatures climbed into the 90s with a heat index maxing out around 100 degrees or more for much of the viewing area.More >>
One man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Ponchatoula, reports the Ponchatoula Police Department.More >>
A man who served the East Baton Rouge city-parish government for 16 years as former metro councilman and mayor pro-tem has died.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
A 67-year-old Gulfport man accused of using free Wi-Fi from casinos to download child pornography will spend the next decade in prison.More >>
