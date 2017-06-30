Arrest made in armed robbery of gas station in Ponchatoula

One man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Ponchatoula, reports the Ponchatoula Police Department.

Officials say the robbery occurred at the Circle K gas station, located at 15389 Hwy. 22 just after 7 a.m. on June 19. Officers responded to the scene and through the course of the investigation, learned the identity of the robber was Johnny Kelly, 25, of Marrero.

It was further discovered Kelly was responsible for another armed robbery that occurred just hours before at a business in St. Helena Parish.

Then on June 21, Kelly was located in Marrero and arrested with the assistance of the Attorney General's Violent Crimes Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Officials report that during his arrest, Kelly was found to be in possession of a firearm and illegal drugs.

Kelly was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and charged with the following:

Armed robbery (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of schedule I narcotics

Outstanding warrants from Jefferson Parish

